South Central Wisconsin counties see large variance in vaccination rates

MADISON (WKOW) -- In some Wisconsin counties, more than 50 percent of people have received at lease one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In other counties, that's the case for fewer than a third of people.

In South Central Wisconsin, neighboring counties have starkly different vaccination rates.

Dane County has the third-highest rate for the portion of its population that has received one vaccine shot, as 49.3% of people are at least partially vaccinated.

Green County is not far behind. A little more than 41 percent of people there have at least one shot.

"We're all really excited to hear that we're hitting those numbers, that a lot of Green County residents are getting vaccinated," Bridget Craker, a public health educator with Green County Public Health, said.

She credited a large portion of the county's vaccination success to a high level of community trust in the vaccine.

"People are recognizing that these vaccines are really important that they're safe and effective," she said. "They're making the decision that they want to go get vaccinated to help protect themselves, to protect their community, and that's a really big thing."

But the situation in Rock County shows simply having people want to get vaccinated isn't enough to ensure a high vaccination rate.

The county ranks in the bottom third of counties for the percent of people who have received one vaccine dose. Thirty-three-and-a-half percent of the county's population is at least partially vaccinated.

"We have come a long way since the vaccine has been available to people in Wisconsin, but we still have a ways to go," Rock County Public Health's Katrina Harwood said. "We're not quite there yet with the number of people and the percent of the population we'd like to be vaccinated."

She said health officials aren't completely sure why some counties are seeing such different vaccination rates, but she said it might come down to access.

"In some communities, especially areas in Rock County that are a little bit more rural, we don't have access to vaccine providers that other communities would," she said.

Harwood and Craker both said their departments are working to plan more on-site or mobile clinics to make vaccine doses even easier to access.