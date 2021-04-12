Suspect arraigned in shooting at Missouri convenience store

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri man has been arraigned on first-degree murder charges in a shooting that killed one person and critically injured three others. Oregon County authorities say the court entered a not guilty plea for 28-year-old Christopher Lindley, of Thayer, on Monday. He is accused of shooting the victims early Saturday at the Snappy Mart in Koshkonong. A probable cause statement released Monday said one victim, Paul Chavis, was shot outside the store. A deputy found Carlos Moreno, a truck driver from California, dead and two others, Melissa Rae Blaskiewicz and Jonah Bivens, injured inside the store. Authorities did not announce the victims’ hometowns.