‘Thought that was it’: Runner recalls Boulder store shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Distance runner Maggie Montoya called her mom and dad to say she loved them from a locked room as she waited out the Boulder shooting ordeal. The Olympic hopeful was working in the pharmacy at the King Soopers supermarket in Colorado on March 22 when 10 people were killed in the mass shooting. Montoya was escorted to safety by the SWAT team after the shooter was arrested. The next day, Montoya was picked up by her dad and taken home to Arkansas. It was a chance to be with family and remember those who lost their lives. It was a way to escape on long runs with her boyfriend as she trains for the 10,000 meters at the Olympic Trials in June. It was a way to forget that harrowing hour she spent taking shelter behind a metal door.