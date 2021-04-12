Urias drives in 3 on pinch-hit double, Brewers down Cubs 6-3

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) --

Pinch-hitter Luis Urias drove in three runs with a go-ahead double and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3. Freddy Peralta struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games. After being shut out on one hit by Adbert Alzolay through five innings, the Brewers broke loose in the sixth. Urias was 2 for 27 this season before his bases-loaded double. Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs, and Javier Baez had a two-run double in the ninth before Josh Hader got two outs for his first save of the season