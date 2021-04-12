UW leaders seek funding for building improvements

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leaders at UW-Madison are calling for major renovations to a couple of campus buildings.

They want to build a new engineering building to support more engineering students and new humanities building at the corner of Johnson and Park Streets for a growing number of undergraduate students.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson were among those who toured the current humanities building Mosse Hall Monday morning.

"This building is in dire shape. It is not able to support student needs, it has inadequate heating and cooling. The classrooms are poorly configured, there have been times where water has poured down the walls of the classrooms," said Blank.

"We want to build the Capitol. We want to build the campus, we want to build the state," added Thompson.

If approved, both projects would cost nearly a combined $390 million.

UW is asking to borrow $265 million from the state; the rest will come from fundraising.

The state legislature is reviewing the budget now, which includes funding for UW System building projects.