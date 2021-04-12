Weinstein challenges extradition to face California charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A lawyer for convicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein is challenging Weinstein’s extradition to California to face charges of sexually assaulting five women. At a hearing Monday, Weinstein’s lawyer cited a paperwork technicality after his requests for a “humanitarian” delay to attend to Weinstein’s medical needs were rejected. The 69-year-old Weinstein appeared via video before an Erie County Court judge in Buffalo from the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility. He is charged in California with assaulting five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013. The judge scheduled a hearing on the extradition challenge for April 30.