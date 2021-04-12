White House gives report cards on states’ infrastructure needs; Wisconsin gets a ‘C’

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with state-by-state breakdowns showing the shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

The state summaries were published on the White House's website and paint a bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed.

The report claims there are 198 bridges and over 1,949 miles of highway in poor condition in Wisconsin. It also says Wisconsin’s drinking water infrastructure will require $8.6 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years.

The report identifies 13.9 percent of Wisconsinites as living in areas without access to broadband internet and a further 69 percent who live in an area with only one broadband provider.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Monday with lawmakers and can use the reports to show his plan would help their constituents.

See Wisconsin's full report card below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.