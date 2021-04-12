Young baker donates school lunch money to fellow Sun Prairie students

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie sixth grader caught the baking bug during the pandemic and she's now using her talents to help her fellow students.

Keena Schroeder has a cheesecake business called "Bug's Bakery" -- bug is her nickname.

Schroeder and her dad started thinking of ways to use the money she brought in.

She's taking $5 from the sale of each cheesecake and donating it to the school district's Hunger Hero campaign.

"He kind of brought up the hunger heroes, which is like, it's a campaign to raise money for kids who can't afford school lunches. And I thought that sounded really good, especially because it's like food and I make cheesecake," said Schroeder.

On Monday evening, Schroeder presented a check for $1,000 to the school board. The young baker will continued making cheesecakes as long as people want to buy them.