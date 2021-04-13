After second warmest start to April, cooler temps ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - The start of the month has been unusually warm, but temperatures will cool in the coming days.

High temps have ranged from the 50s to the 70s since the beginning of the month, causing overall temps to be more than 10° above average.

SET UP

A mainly dry cold front will slowly move through Wisconsin today ushering in cooler air.

TODAY

Clouds increase through the day causing temps to stay a little lower in the upper 40s. Winds will also be a factor, out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and chilly in the low 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and chilly with temps in the mid 40s and an isolated sprinkle or flurry possible.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with highs recovering to around 50°.



FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder in the upper 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible and temps in the mid 50s.



SUNDAY

A similar trend to end the weekend with an isolated shower possibility and temps in the mid 50s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and warmer in the upper 50s.