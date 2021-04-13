Badgers RB coach Gary Brown delivers X’s and O’s of life following cancer battle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's new running backs coach Gary Brown was always "intrigued" about returning to coach college football. Now, he's getting that chance.

"Wisconsin is one of those schools that's always talked about as one that does it the right way", said Brown, sharing discussions he had with NFL coaches and scouts. "What other place would a running backs coach want to be where they run the rock?"

The Badgers added the longtime Dallas Cowboys running backs coach to their staff and his spring football impact goes beyond the game.

Brown took a step away from football after doctors found a malignant tumor near his pancreas and bile duct in 2019, which required surgery. The energetic coach is now back on the sidelines after being cleared by doctors.

"Every day is a gift [and] what we do is special," said a motivated Brown. "I have to give it my best. 100-percent. I have to give it my all because none of this is promised. Nothing is guaranteed and you've just got to go out with the blessings that you have and make the most of them."

The Badger backs are feeling his energy.

"He really focuses on more of the 'why'," said senior fullback John Chenal. "We're making this cut but why are we doing it. We're not just saying cut here but he's explaining why and telling us the reasoning behind everything."

"Being able to think professionally like as a running back has been a great impact," added junior running back Isaac Guerendo. "He's a fun guy too so having that energy has been fun on the field and in the film room."

While Brown is teaching the student-athletes, he's also learning from them and his fellow coaches.

"Now, I'm back into the student mode and I'm trying to get the terminology down," said Brown. "I'm trying to meet the player and learn their little ins and outs and how they do it and the coaches and how they do all of that. It's been very exciting."

Brown is currently rounding out his immunotherapy sessions.