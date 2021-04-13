Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The Department of Natural Resources in both Wisconsin and Minnesota are working with federal officials to try a new method to capture and remove invasive carp from the Mississippi River. Biologists are using huge nets to section off parts of the river where the carp have been found. Recently they were working near La Crosse, a spot where the invasive species has been increasing in numbers. Underwater sound and electricity are used to drive the fish into the nets. The agencies are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey on the project which began last week.