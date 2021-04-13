Body missing, suspect arrested in ’96 student disappearance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fellow classmate of a California college student who vanished from campus 25 years ago has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the case. Paul Flores was arrested Tuesday in the death of Kristin Smart and his father was booked in jail as an accessory to the crime. Paul Flores has long been considered the only suspect in the disappearance. He was the last person seen with Kristin Smart when she vanished in 1996 from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Flores’ lawyer declined to comment. A lawyer for his father said his client is innocent.