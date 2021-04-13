Business leaders urge Biden to set ambitious climate goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 300 businesses and investors are calling on the Biden administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. The target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power, transportation and other sectors. Those sending a letter Tuesday to President Joe Biden calling for action include such giants as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Coca-Cola. Biden is considering a range of options for expected carbon reductions by 2030 ahead of a virtual climate summit the United States is hosting later this month.