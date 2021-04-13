Business-seeking singer Akon draws political fire in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The American rap artist and singer Akon is drawing criticism from rights activists over his meetings with Uganda’s president as he pursues the development of a futuristic city in the East African country. The U.S.-based groups Human Rights Foundation and Vanguard Africa in a joint statement allege that the singer is helping to rehabilitate longtime President Yoweri Museveni’s reputation after an election earlier this year marred by violence, an internet shutdown and allegations of vote rigging.