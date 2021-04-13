Car bomb kills 3 in Afghanistan, 10 troops killed in north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide car bombing has killed at least three civilians in western Afghanistan and at least 10 security troops were killed in the country’s north. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Tuesday the suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives inside Farah city, the capital of Farah province, killing three civilians, including a child. Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.