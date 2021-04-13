China’s March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 30.6% over a year earlier in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders watched for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing. Customs data showed exports rose to $241 billion, decelerating from the dramatic 60.6% rebound in the first two months of 2021. Imports rose 38% over a year earlier to $227 billion in a sign of reviving Chinese economic activity. Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.