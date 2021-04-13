Clinic to vaccinate 1,000 tourism employees in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- SSM Health is partnering with the Sauk County Health Department to offer an on-site mobile vaccination clinic for Sauk County area tourism workers, including staff working in the Dells area under the J1 visa program.

The mobile clinic will be held at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday, April 14 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Wisconsin Dells hosts approximately 4 million visitors per year and supports more than 16,000 jobs. Officials say safely returning tourism to the Dells area is a key part of getting back to a new normal.

"The tourism industry in general was hit very hard by the pandemic," said SSM Health VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat. "Vaccinating the employees of the tourism sector in general will help the hospitality industry to kind of get back on its feet."

SSM Health and the Sauk County Health Department worked with local hospitality industry employers to schedule vaccination appointments for the Moderna vaccine. This is not a walk-in clinic.