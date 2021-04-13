Cool and breezy conditions continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday is noticeably cooler than Monday, with highs about a 5 to 10 degree difference for most across the region.

Winds picked up throughout the afternoon, with breezy conditions staying for the latter part of the day. Westerly winds stayed the case, with sustained winds around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

There was a very short sun presence before clouds moved in. Low-to-mid level clouds were in place majority of the day, also impacting temperatures.

Cooler air invaded Monday evening/night and continued to push through.

Temperatures stayed in the 40s most of the day, feeling brisk at times.

Values will likely be even lower Wednesday, with highs expected to top out in the mid-40s. Breezy conditions also continue Wednesday through Friday.

Majority of the week will be dry with just a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle or shower, possibly a flurry Wednesday. Better chances for any precipitation are for the northern/western half of the region.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky conditions make up the week.

Chances for isolated showers pick up again over the weekend, likely starting Saturday during the afternoon/evening hours and possible at times through Sunday.

High temperatures return to average or above average by Friday.

Numbers range in the mid-50s to upper-50s through the weekend.