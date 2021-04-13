Dane County Sheriff’s Office responding to multi-vehicle crash with injuries near Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in the town of Westport.

Dane County Communications tells 27 News the crash happened at the intersection of County Road M and Fox Bluff Rd. Dispatch tells 27 News that the crash involved at least three vehicles.

There were three ambulances called to transport victims to the hospital. At this point, there's no word on severity of their injuries. The crash was first reported at 3:12 p.m.