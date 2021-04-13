DNR: Observation towers and playgrounds to open at state parks

DNR: Observation towers and playgrounds to open at state parksNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Visitors to state parks in Wisconsin will have more options for recreation, starting at the end of the month.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the following changes will be implemented starting April 30:
- Observation towers and playgrounds will be open
- Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people
- Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people
- Non-department led special event capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100
- Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity including staff
The DNR says the following amenities continue to be available to state park visitors:
- Family camping (100% reservable with auto check-in)
- Outdoor group camping, maximum capacity of 100 people (100% reservable with auto check-in)
- Bathroom and dump station facilities
- Accessible cabins
- Drive-up window service
- Concessions, including firewood sales