DNR: Observation towers and playgrounds to open at state parks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Visitors to state parks in Wisconsin will have more options for recreation, starting at the end of the month.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the following changes will be implemented starting April 30:

Observation towers and playgrounds will be open

Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people

Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people

Non-department led special event capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100

Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity including staff

The DNR says the following amenities continue to be available to state park visitors: