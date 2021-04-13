DOC building assisted needs addition at Oakhill prison

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Department of Corrections is building the first assisted needs facility of its kind in the state.

It will help take care of incarcerated people in their minimum security prison in Oregon.

The walls are slowly coming up at the new $7 million project.

This is the first assisted needs facility within the DOC, an addition to Oakhill for 50 people who need more care while in state custody.

"It'll provide ADA accommodations and more assistance with activities of daily living," Cheryl Eplett, former warden of Oakhill, said.

In order to make it all a reality, Governor Tony Evers is pushing for funding for 58 fulltime positions in his budget to the tune of $3.2 million.

"Registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers, hopefully a psychologist, a recreational therapist as well," Eplett said.

The hope with this new addition is to take care of a growing and aging population of incarcerated people, that prisons across the state were not intended for when they were originally built.

"Right now we have some minimum security individuals who are not able to move to a minimum security facility because they have medical needs that have not been able to be met at a minimum security facility," Sarah Cooper, DOC Adult Institutions administrator, said.

At Oakhill, the oldest person in their care is 81 years old, and there are many serving life sentences who would need the services one day.

Statewide, 50 people are currently eligible to transition to the facility.

"We believe that we as a department have an obligation to provide the services and provide the persons in our care and custody with a level of dignity and respect as they go through the aging process and certainly through the dying process," Eplett said.