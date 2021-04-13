Dodgeville teachers get second vaccine doses, hope for a return to normal

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- More than 80 teachers and staff from the Dodgeville School District got their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the Lands' End vaccination site.

"I was definitely a little nervous this morning, but it's really exciting that I'm now vaccinated," Kylie Moneypenny, a fifth grade teacher, said. "In two weeks ... I'll be able to open up my life a little bit more and kind of head back to that new normal that we have, and that's just felt really good."

Moneypenny started the school year teaching in person and then moved to virtual teaching. She said she still doesn't know what next school year will look like for her.

"I'm not sure where I'll be next year, so that's kind of up in the air," she said.

But she's hopeful her virtual students will be reassured after seeing many of their teachers get vaccinated.

"I think that will encourage the kids to want to come back and want to really be in the classroom with us," she said. "Overall, I think it'll just make everyone feel safer."

Tara Brom was another teacher at the clinic Tuesday.

The 4K virtual teacher said she decided to get vaccinated so things could start returning to normal

"For me, that was my step in taking things back, not just within my own profession, but also in my personal life," she said. "I want to be able to see family and go for distance drives or vacations."

Brom said she also doesn't know what school will look like in the fall.

"I would like to say that we would be all back to normal, no masks, you know, kids ... playing with their toys next to their friends close in proximity," she said. "However, I'm not quite sure we're quite ready for that either. So it may look a little different."

All Dodgeville students will learn virtually on Wednesday and Thursday in case teachers or staff experience any side effects from the vaccine.