Evers, USDA make deal to continue food assistance for Wisconsinites

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Nutrition Service have agreed to ensure that food assistance worth $70 million per month will continue flowing into Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the Governor's office, the state lost access to the money after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide emergency declaration. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 granted all states that had declared a public health emergency additional funds for food assistance.

The additional benefits had brought in more than $500 million in aid over the course of the pandemic.

The USDA and FNS agreed Tuesday to accept an alternate declaration from DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, keeping up the flow of benefits.

“More than $70 million a month means we can get support to a lot of folks across our state who are still struggling in the midst of a pandemic and need help putting food on the table,” Evers said in the statement. “I’m proud we were able to work with our federal partners to come to an agreement that will ensure we can keep providing these critical resources to Wisconsinites across our state.”