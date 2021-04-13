Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief

NEW YORK (AP) — The Reuters news service says it has promoted Alessandra Galloni to be its new editor-in-chief, replacing the retiring Stephen Adler. Galloni will be the first woman to run the newsroom at the 170-year-old company. She has been Reuters’ global managing editor since 2015. She joined the company in 2013 after working for 13 years at the Wall Street Journal. Reuters employs some 2,500 journalists at 200 locations around the world. The news service is part of the Thomson Reuters Corp., and competes with The Associated Press and Bloomberg News in providing reports to other news organizations and corporate clients.