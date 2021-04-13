GOP poised to pass bills dictating relief spending; no plans to restore emergency food aid eligibility

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Assembly is set to convene Tuesday and take up a series of measures declaring how it wants the state to spend $3.2 billion in federal relief coming via the American Rescue Plan Act.

While Governor Tony Evers' office has indicated Evers will veto the bills seeking to dictate the spending, Republican leaders have committed to moving forward with the proposals.

Most of the proposed spending might not even be allowed under the rules of the federal act, according to an analysis last week by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

That includes the most controversial item among the Republicans' proposals - a bill that would spend more than $1 billion of federal aid on direct checks to strictly property owners.

With the plan calling for property taxpayers to receive checks in the amount of 10 percent of their 2020 property tax bill, critics accuse the GOP of favoring the rich with the proposal. Businesses and families who rent property would not get any such relief.

The bill is scheduled to have the most time for debate on the Assembly floor Tuesday.

While Republican leaders move forward with their plans for stimulus spending during Tuesday's session, there are no proposals on the calendar addressing the lack of an emergency declaration in Wisconsin.

When the state supreme court struck down Evers's emergency order on March 31, it declared only the legislature can issue an emergency order after 60 days.

As a result, the Department of Health Services said Wisconsin became ineligible for $50 million in additional federal FoodShare relief benefits.

Legislative leaders have given no indication they're making it a priority to pass a new emergency declaration. Instead, they've pointed to a bill Evers previously vetoed that would've allowed him to declare a new emergency only for the purpose of securing federal relief.

Evers vetoed the bill which, at the time, would've ended the statewide mask order before the state's highest court handed down a decision on whether Evers could extend the emergency on a rolling 60-day basis.