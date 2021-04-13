Israel to accept foreign tourists after year-long break

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will reopen the country to vaccinated foreign tourists in May. The step comes more than a year after closing its borders to most international visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tourism Ministry said Tuesday a limited number of tourist groups will be allowed to enter the country starting May 23. Individual visitors will be allowed at a later stage. All foreign tourists entering the country will be tested for the coronavirus before boarding flights to Israel and must present a serological test to prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The step comes in the wake of Israel’s successful vaccination program.