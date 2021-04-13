Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake returns to police duty

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Kenosha Police officer cleared in the shooting of Jacob Blake has returned to duty.

Officer Rusten Sheskey returned from administrative leave on March 31.

Blake was shot by Sheskey in August while Blake was about to get into an SUV during a domestic dispute. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down.

The use of force incident was investigated by an outside agency. The Kenosha County District Attorney declined to file criminal charges in the shooting.

"Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made," Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement.

Sheskey had been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

Blake has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheskey.