Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook’s mortgage

BAKER, La. (AP) — Members of a Louisiana State University fraternity have chipped in more than $50,000 to pay off the mortgage of a woman who fed them when they were students. The Advocate reported about a dozen members of Phi Gamma Delta surprised Jessie Hamilton with the money for her 74th birthday on April 3 in Baker, Louisiana. The newspaper said roughly 90 fraternity members raised $51,765, each brother donating between $600 and $1,000 on average. Hamilton worked 14 years as a cook for the fraternity. She says the fraternity’s generosity has been a blessing.