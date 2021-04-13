Madison homeowner wakes up to bullet lodged in bedside table

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating after a a homeowner reported they woke up Tuesday morning to a bullet lodged in a bedside table in their townhouse on the 3100 block of Forest Ridge.

Police officers investigating the incident also found a second bullet hole on the outside of the home.

Police do not believe the homeowner was a target of the shooting. It's not immediately known when the shooting took place.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.