‘Major’ announcement planned in student’s 1996 disappearance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A sheriff on California’s Central Coast plans to make a major announcement in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where Smart was a student when she vanished in 1996. The news comes about a month after the sheriff named former student Paul Flores as the “prime suspect” in the case and investigators searched his father’s home and property using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs.