Meet the Dane County company that makes the iconic sunburst chairs

MADISON (WKOW) -- The tables are now set for the start of terrace season at UW-Madison. 1,300 colorful sunburst chairs return to the Memorial Union Wednesday, along with socially-distant crowds.

But the iconic sight would not be possible without a Dane County manufacturing company.

12 miles south of campus, Wisco Industries metal workers are shaping and welding the works of art.

"This is definitely one of the iconic things that we do," said national sales manager Ken Bausch.

Every spring and fall, the team in Oregon builds 50 to 200 chairs and tables, in addition to their other metal contracts.

In a normal year, the Terrace would hold about 4,000 chairs. Some of the new products go to the university to replace missing or aging materials and others are sold online to customers.

That retail market has skyrocketed during the pandemic, when few people had a chance to go to the Terrace.

Over the years, Wisco Industries has worked with UW to develop new designs and sunburst products to keep up with demand.

"It has grown. We do miniature chairs and tables as well. And there's always new projects, posters. There's always something that they're trying out to try and sell," Bausch said.

Wisconsin Union leaders are proud of the local partnership.

"The Wisconsin Union, it is part of campus, but it serves the community as well. So it means a great deal for us that...this is something that's so uniquely Madison, something so uniquely Wisconsin, is made in Wisconsin as well," said Pradyumna Rao, vice president of external relations for the Union. "It does mean a lot. We work and help uplift the community around us, you know, through whatever way we can. So having the Terrace chairs made in Wisconsin itself is a awesome way of being able to do that."

Rao is looking forward to students, faculty and staff being able to return to the Terrace this summer and he hopes to be able to expand access as pandemic restrictions allow.

"Obviously, we would love to have gone back full scale, but we know, we'll, all get there," he said. "There's a reason why our slogan this year is, 'through union we gain strength', is because slowly but surely, you know, together, we will make sure that we can resume some sense of normality."

For now, the university is keeping to just 25 percent capacity at the Terrace.