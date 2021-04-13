Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District puts out statement on death of former prep star Molly Toon

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday about the death of former prep star Molly Toon.

"We were saddened to hear about the death of Molly Toon. Molly was an incredibly caring and intelligent young woman, in addition to being a fantastic volleyball player, who had a profound impact during her time as a student in our District. Our thoughts go to her parents, Al and Jane, along with her three siblings, Nick, Kirby and Sydney.''

A moment of silence will be held for Molly before the start of the Middleton-Racine Case boys volleyball sectional final tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Molly Toon was a star for the school's girls volleyball program and went on to play in college at University of Michigan.

She is the daughter of former Badgers football wide receiver Al Toon and sister of former Badgers wide receiver Nick Toon.

Our ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports Toon, whose married name is Lillard, was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday.

Officers responded to the home on Sunday and found a woman at the front of the home with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

Around the same time, Molly (Toon) Lillard's husband, the alleged shooting suspect, went back inside the home and barricaded himself.

Officers tried to get in touch with the man for several hours without success, police said. Later, a SWAT team went inside the home and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department said.

On Monday afternoon, Scottsdale Police identified (Toon) Lillard. Her husband was identified as 36-year-old Royce Dale Lillard III.

Police also confirmed that the couple's eight-month-old child was at the home at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured and is currently in the care of the family.

KNXV-TV contributed to this report.