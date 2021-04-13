Millennial Money: How my travel credit card saved me $1,388

Travel credit card protections can be useful when the unexpected derails vacation plans, but they are especially handy in the uncertainty of a pandemic. Find out how one credit card expert’s travel benefits saved her over $1,000 when she canceled a trip due to the coronavirus. Get acquainted with trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance offered on some travel credit cards and understand how they can potentially save you money on nonrefundable expenses. Learn about the circumstances that are covered under these benefits, the limitations that may exist and what to expect in the claims process.