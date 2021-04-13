One person hurt in shooting on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a shooting on the west side of Madison left one person with injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Gilbert Road just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots, according to the Madison Police Department's incident report.

Once officers arrived, they found one victim. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police call this an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.