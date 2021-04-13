Police officer fired 4 months after soldier’s traffic stop

WINDSOR, Va. (AP) — A police officer who is accused of pepper-spraying and pointing his gun at a Black Army lieutenant in Virginia was fired four months after the traffic stop occurred and two days after videos of the incident drew national attention. Windsor Town Manager William Saunders confirmed Tuesday that police officer Joe Gutierrez was fired on Sunday. Saunders did not elaborate on the timing of Gutierrez’s termination. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario recently filed a federal lawsuit against Gutierrez and another officer, Daniel Crocker. Nazario was never charged with a crime and alleges that his constitutional rights were violated. Videos of the December traffic stop have elicited outrage and prompted calls further investigation.