Public Health Madison and Dane County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following FDA & CDC recommendation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) will temporarily stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines, per a recommendation by the CDC and FDA.

PHMDC says they will follow the recommendation "until further information is provided."

The CDC and FDA recommended pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning, after six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who received the vaccine.

"These adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are currently only documented in six cases out of about 7 million vaccines given, but the pause shows how seriously vaccine safety is taken," a PHMDC spokesperson said. "We encourage everyone who gets a vaccine to use v-safe, the after vaccination health tracker that tells the CDC about vaccine side-effects."

Out of an abundance of caution, PHMDC says anyone who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should monitor for the following symptoms for three weeks after receiving the vaccine: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. If people experience those symptoms or health problems, they're asked to contact a healthcare provider.