Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios

Serena Williams says she has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court. Williams made the announcement during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan that was part of a charitable event organized by Vanity Fair magazine. The 39-year-old Williams said she hopes to “bring really special stories to film, and to people’s homes.” Williams who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles.