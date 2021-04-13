Several Madison school buses flagged as safety risks after kindergarten student stranded on bus

MADISON (WKOW) - Officials with the Madison Metropolitan School District flagged safety issues with several school buses and took them off routes after a kindergarten student was stranded earlier this month on a bus without a required, fail-safe system.



Five year old Anthony Watson was left on a bus after it was parked for the night at a depot, escaped through an emergency exit and was found wandering near traffic. The company contracted to provide school bus service for Madison schools, Badger Bus, fired the driver and a driver- assistant after the incident.

But MMSD Spokesperson Timothy LeMonds says the incident led to the discovery of the absence of a contractually-required, electronic child reminder system on the bus with the stranded boy, and four other school buses.

"And we demanded those particular buses be taken off-line from any of our MMSD routes," LeMonds says.

LeMonds says MMSD requires child reminder apparatus tied to the bus's ignition system. When the ignition is turned off, an alarm sounds and requires a bus driver to walk the length of the bus to push a button to deactivate the alarm. Student Anthony Watson was sitting at the rear of his bus when he was forgotten and left on board.

LeMonds says Watson's bus and other flawed buses had a child reminder mechanism, but it only came on if a bus deployed traffic, caution signals.

"The systems are activated by the flashing, red lights," LeMonds says. "And in the city of Madison, we're in a unique situation where red lights are not always used and it's not a requirement by the city."

"You got the kids on the bus and the bus isn't working properly, so now, the bus driver doesn't have to go to the back of the bus," Watson's father, Antonio Watson says. "I'm just thankful that nothing happened, that nobody take (Anthony). They didn't check the bus," he says.



LeMonds says MMSD's safety protocol also requires school bus drivers to check for children on board both at the end of the school bus route, and at the time the bus is parked for the evening at a bus lot.

"We are looking at retraining all the drivers on MMSD safety protocols," LeMonds says.

Badger Bus owner John Meier has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News as to why several buses in his fleet lacked the specifically required, child reminder safety systems.

LeMonds says the Madison school bus fleet includes 140 buses.

The contract between MMSD and Badger Bus extends through the 2022-23 school year.



LeMonds says administration officials have yet to formally ask school board members to weigh in on Badger Bus's apparent, contract violations. No school board member responded to requests for comment from 27 News on the incident of the stranded child and the safety issues discovered as a result.

LeMonds says removing the buses from the routes was a necessary, immediate step. But he says driver adherence to policy is crucial.

"If our safety protocols would have been followed that day with post-trip inspections, we would have prevented this family from experiencing this kind of trauma."









