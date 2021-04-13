Shooting occurs near Maryland State Police barracks

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a trooper was involved in a shooting near a Maryland State Police barracks. Investigators say the shooting occurred Tuesday after a trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown. Maryland State Police didn’t immediately release additional information, including whether anybody was injured in the shooting. Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington.