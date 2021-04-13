“Sour Grapes” wine fraud con man deported to Indonesia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A one-time California man who bilked wine collectors out of millions by selling cheaper booze he relabeled in his kitchen has been deported to his native Indonesia. U.S. immigration officials say Rudy Kurniawan was deported last week from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Tangerang City. Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in New York. At his trial, prosecutors said Kurniawan made millions of dollars from 2004 to 2012 by selling less-expensive wines he rebottled as rare vintages at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia. The scheme was recounted in the 2016 Netflix documentary, “Sour Grapes.”