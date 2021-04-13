Taiwanese-born Chang gets racist tweets after Indians error

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang shared some racist tweets he received after making a costly error in Monday night’s game in Chicago. The Taiwanese player posted some of the anti-Asian tweets on his Twitter account Tuesday while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to the coronavirus. Indians manager Terry Francona called the tweets “stupid and ignorant” and said they have no place in baseball or “anywhere.“ The 25-year-old Chang’s throwing error in the ninth inning allowed the White Sox to score the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory. I