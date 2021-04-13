Terrace chairs are back at Memorial Union

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year in storage thanks to the pandemic, the iconic terrace chairs at UW-Madison Memorial Union will be back in action starting Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Union, access to the chairs will temporarily be restricted to UW staff, students, and faculty. Access will be granted through the new Badger Badge program, which is assigned based on testing and vaccine status.

“Terrace season is a time we look forward to every year, but this year feels more important than ever because the Terrace has always been a source of respite and happiness, both of which so many of us could use right now," Union deputy director Susan Dibbell said in the release.

The outdoor Brat Stand will be open starting April 15. There is no current timeframe for welcoming back Union patrons outside university personnel, but that information will be available here.