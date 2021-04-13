Three teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School resign over offensive coursework

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Three Sun Prairie teachers have resigned their posts after igniting outrage over insensitive questions about slavery on a homework assignment.

On February 1, the Sun Prairie Area School district put the teachers on administrative leave after they gave a homework assignment including the question "A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, 'you are not my master.' How will you punish the slave?"

The district completed an independent investigation into the incident Tuesday, conducted by Madison lawyer Lori Lubinsky. According to Lubinsky's report, the assignment came from the website Teachers Pay Teachers, and was not part of the district's official curriculum.

"The evidence showed that all three teachers collaborated with regard to the slide deck that included the offensive questions. The questions were intended to have students answer questions using Hammurabi’s Code to make judgments upon the case/scenario," Lubinsky said in her report.

Lubisnky concluded that the teachers did not intend to offend students with the question, but that their actions were "egregious in terms of the impact on students and the community."

In an email to district families and staff, superintendent Brad Saron said the district will take several steps to combat incidents like this in the future. Saron reaffirmed the district's commitment to racial equity, and said that the new position of director of systemic equity will be filled by July 1.

In addition, Saron said the district will meet with Black parents in the area to discuss a path forward, and that all staff attended a curriculum violence training March 30.

"What happened at Patrick Marsh Middle School is not aligned with our equity work or our commitment to our students, families, staff, and community. This incident is not characteristic of our staff’s overall

commitment to equity, our strategic work toward equity, or our School Board’s commitment to equity," Saron said in the release.