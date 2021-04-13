TRAFFIC ALERT: EB Beltline lanes closed near Monona due to crash

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes of the eastbound Beltline at Monona Drive near Monona are closed because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Dane County Communications Center said the crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said one vehicle was involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

The closure is causing traffic delays. Find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.