Trial starts of German far-right group that planned attacks

BERLIN (AP) — Twelve Germans have gone on trial accused of involvement with a far-right group that plotted to carry out deadly attacks on Muslims with the aim of stoking civil unrest and overthrowing the government. Members of the so-called “Group S” had hoarded firearms, axes and swords for the planned attacks, which were foiled by their arrests in February last year. Eight of the men are accused of founding a “terrorist organization” in September 2019. Three others are accused of membership in the terrorist organization, while the twelfth defendant is charged with supporting the group. The trial before the regional court in the southwestern city of Stuttgart is expected to last several months.