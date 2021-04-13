Two horses die in barn fire on Belmont Park backstretch

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Racing Association says two horses have died as the result of a fire on the backstretch at Belmont Park on Long Island. NYRA says it responded to a barn fire Tuesday evening and that 58 of the 60 horses under the care of trainers Wayne Potts and Jeffrey Englehart were safely evacuated. Two of Potts’ horses died in the fire, according to NYRA, which reported no injuries to its employees or barn staff. NYRA says the blaze was contained to one barn after the Elmont Fire Department extinguished the fire and contained the scene within minutes.