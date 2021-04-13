United Way of Dane County announces community volunteer awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year marred by COVID-19, United Way of Dane County recognized volunteers who went above and beyond the call of duty last year.

Tuesday, United Way gave out nine awards to area volunteers, also recognizing more than 105 nominees.

Winners include Indian classical dance instructor Shruti Parthasarathy, immigration social worker Yesenia Villalpando-Torres and retired attorney Iris Christenson.

“These individuals and organizations play a key role in championing change in our community. While their passion, dedication and commitment are always an inspiration, they’ve made such an incredible impact during this historically difficult time," United Way of Dane County CEO Renee Moe said in the release.

Over the course of the pandemic, volunteers across Dane County provided meals, paper products and baby supplies to people in need, producing more than $11,000 worth of goods.

For more information on the 2020 community volunteer award winners, click here.