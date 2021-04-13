Video shows police punching man on ground; officers on leave

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina police officers have been placed on leave after at least one of them was shown on video throwing punches at a Black man after a foot pursuit. A 17-second video clip from a bystander during the arrest Monday night in Kinston appears to show an officer standing over David Lee Bruton Jr. and throwing multiple punches while he’s down. The head of the local NAACP chapter called the video disturbing, and the man’s mother said she’s grateful her son is alive. Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday said Tuesday that Bruton was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, among other charges.