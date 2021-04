MADISON (WKOW) -- Only two months into their young lives, new otter pups Montello, Lily and Fisher are already making big strides.

According to a Facebook post from the Henry Vilas Zoo, the pups' eyes have opened up and they're already playing with toys.

If the pups keep on schedule, swim lessons are next up on the docket. To keep up with Montello, Lily and Fisher, check out the zoo's "pupdate" page here.