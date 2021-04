MADISON (WKOW) -- Several local high school volleyball teams punched their tickets to the WIAA State Tournament during the alternate season. Here's some sectional championship scores:

Boys Volleyball

Middleton - 3

Racine Case - 0

Girls Volleyball

McFarland - 3

Edgerton - 0

Sun Prairie - 3

DeForest - 2

Brodhead - 3

Laconia - 2